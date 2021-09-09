Whitby branch of Lidl wins approval for store expansion

Lidl in Stakesby Road is to knock down 1a and 1b Castle Road, which it owns, in order to increase the size of the store’s car park and the warehouse.

The supermarket chain submitted its plans to Scarborough Borough Council more than a year ago but in December last year councillors on the authority’s planning committee deferred making a decision due to concerns about the development.

Fifteen local residents had objected to the proposals, with three more writing letters in favour of Lidl’s plans.

Whitby's Lidl store.

Today (Sep 9), the council’s planning committee met again and gave the scheme the green light.

Lidl says it will create 20 more parking spaces and nine new parent and child spaces, a new entrance to the store and a new trolley bay.

A number of the objectors had raised concerns about the increase in traffic in the area if the plans were to get the green light and noise caused by the store’s refrigeration system, though Whitby Town Council backed the proposals.

Following the delay, Lidl came back with some changes to the scheme to address concerns about noise, flooding, and access to and from the supermarket.

A report prepared for the councillors stated: “The applicants have submitted a package of documents seeking to address points raised by the committee and objectors to the scheme.

“These include a revised acoustic report, a daylight assessment, plans showing a 2m high acoustic fence along the southern and part of the eastern boundary with some additional planting adjacent to the extension.

“It is also understood that the applicant has had discussions and meetings with the closest residents, seeking to address their concerns.”

Whitby ward Cllr Glenn Goodberry said he was reassured that the noise screening measures the company was putting in place.

He added: “I think that the applicants have worked very very hard with the planning offices to mitigate a lot of the concerns.”

Fellow Whitby member, Cllr Stewart Campbell said he still had “major concerns”, however.