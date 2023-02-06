Whitby, Bridlington and Malton to lose M&Co as company shuts all 170 UK stores

Whitby's M&Co store on Baxtergate - all UK M&Co stores will soon close, the company has announced. picture: Google images

The retailer, formerly known as Mackays, has become the latest high street casualty of the pandemic.

The company appointed administrators for a second time at the end of last year after collapsing in 2020.

M&Co has now been bought by AK Retail Holdings, also the owner of plus size retailer Yours Clothing, but the purchase only included the brand and not the physical stores which will down shutters for good at Easter.

M&Co posted on the New Whitby Facebook page to update shoppers on the situation with The Whitby store on Baxtergate: “As we haven't received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the company's stores or staff to a potential buyer, this means that all of our stores will close.

"The M&Co 'brand' has been purchased, but unfortunately this does not include a future for our stores, website or staff.

"We will trade potentially until Easter and then begin the close down process.

“We will update closer to the time, of our actual closing date.

“We hope you will appreciate this is also a very difficult time for staff working in the stores and we ask for respect and understanding when raising an issue.

"We thank you all for your continuous support, and we hope to see you all over the next couple of months.”