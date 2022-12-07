But the Dispensary is no ordinary health store.

Launched by the late David Bellamy at the Festival of Future Health in December 2012, it has pioneered the idea of Futurehealth health which is as much about social health and economic and spiritual health as it is about simple physical health.

The Dispensary is the brainchild of Whitby entrepreneur James Fearnley, Chief Executive Officer of Natures Laboratory, the internationally recognised researcher and manufacturer of Natural Medicines.

The Dispensary on Whitby's Skinner Street.

“We live in very challenging times, particularly since the pandemic,” said Mr Fearnley.

"I wanted to create a space where our community could get not just good food and natural medicines but meet and get to know each other, a place where we can share our concerns and questions and build our own future health.”

The Dispensary is a not-for-profit Community Interest Company run by volunteer member directors.

All members receive a 5% dividend off recommended retail prices.

The Dispensary ethos is LOVE – Local, Organic, Vegetarian and Environmentally-friendly products and services.

“We organise workshops, concerts, films, and festivals where meetings and conversations can take place,” he said.

"FutureHealth is about building the links and relationships we need, creating the glue that holds communities together.”

Over 10 years, The Dispensary has launched a community bakery with Esk Valley Camphill Community, a Community Library, a Community Natural Health Project and a project to provide cheap websites for community groups.

The Dispensary has supported and encouraged dozens of small groups in the community with information and advice on how to best develop their resources and skills.

We Are Whitby and the WINTERFEST started in the back room of the Dispensary, as did the Whitby Natural Health Collective.

The Whitby Business Network was supported by The Dispensary and it has also campaigned to support better access to natural medicine and to local social care.

Director Lucy Kaya said: “A lot of people, particularly older people, suffered from isolation during the pandemic.

"We remained open every day, supplying good food and providing much-needed personal support and human contact as well as delivering to members from Staithes to Robin Hood’s Bay."

The Wised Hands Workshops is The Dispensary’s latest project which will launch in March next year.

She said: “Human isolation and loneliness is the true pandemic.

"At the Wise Hands Workshops, we want to help people of all ages to learn together about making pots, spinning, weaving, baking, keeping bees, gardening, writing, singing, and making music.

"And no one will be turned away because they can’t afford it.

"We believe this can be a powerful way of developing our future health.”

Call in at the Dispensary on Saturday December 10 and get a goodie bag and pen – you might even get a piece of birthday cake.

Email [email protected] for more about the Wise Hands Workshop and the Dispensary Futurehealth project.

