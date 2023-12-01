Whitby businesses celebrate in Scarborough News Business in Excellence Awards

The Whitby area saw some of its businesses scoop major awards at the Scarborough News Business in Excellence awards.

Natures Laboratory receive their Best Business Transformation Award.

Nature’s Laboratory won Best Business Transformation Award at the glittering ceremony – and Director Jack Barber said he was “surprised and pleased” for the company to win the prestigious accolade.

“The team have worked so hard over the last couple of years to transform a business with a long history,” he said.

“Nature’s Laboratory was struggling to work out its plan ahead but myself and my colleagues have taken responsibility and given it a bright future.”

Mulgrave Estate win the Sustainability Award.

Another Whitby winner on the evening was Hetty & Betty Limited, which took the honours in the Best Hospitality Business category, featuring restaurants, accommodation, cafés, hotels and pubs.

The Baxtergate business, which described itself as a “thriving restaurant and unique venue, steeped in character and charm” is known for its quirky afternoon teas, including the Whitby Fish and Chips Afternoon Tea.

A beaming Lois Kirtlan from Hetty & Betty said on the night: "Winning is fantastic. It means such a lot.

"We were in the biggest category and the competition was tough.

Hetty & Betty of Whitby win Best Hospitality Business award, presented by Scarborough and Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill.

"It's so good to fly the flag for Whitby and the team are all celebrating in the group chat."

The Mulgrave Estates was crowned winner of the Sustainability Award.

Robert Childerhouse, Estate Director, said: “We are delighted to have won the sustainability award.

“The estate holds sustainability at the heart of everything we do, including the many tens of thousands of trees we have planted, our growing fleet of electric vehicles and the significant wildlife and conservation work we do through stewardship across our farming business.

"It’s fantastic to be recognised through this award.”

The Outstanding Contribution to Business award was won by Neil Street-Bailey, one of the visionary co-founders of WIN Networking, Scarborough and Whitby.

And Saint Cecilia's Care Group – which owns Whitby’s Jubilee House on the West Cliff - landed the Employee Health & Wellbeing Award.