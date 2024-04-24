Whitby businesses invited to meeting on new Shop Watch scheme coming to town
Whitby businesses are being invited to a meeting on a new Shop Watch scheme which is being introduced in the town.
North Yorkshire Police said: “Calling All Whitby Retailers!
"You may have already had a visit from your local Neighbourhood Policing Team in relation to the new Shop Watch scheme which is being introduced.”
All retailers in Whitby are invited to join the meeting at the town’s Co-op store on Thursday April 25, 5.30pm start.
Email [email protected] if you are unable to attend but want more information.