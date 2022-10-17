Chris Evans set up his photography shop at the bottom of Flowergate in May last year, selling prints and canvases of Whitby, but the idea for the iris photography took off when his business partner, John Howarth, came across it on a trip to Australia.

And now business is booming in a way Chris could never have imagined.

Iris photography involves people having close-up images taken of their eyes, which can then be made into a family canvas, or even put in brooches.

Chris Evans outside his photography business on Flowergate, Whitby.

"I think it’s the fact that it’s unique to yourself, it’s like getting your fingerprints done, eye are one of a kind,” 40-year-old Chris said.

"Instead of having a picture on the wall, it’s having yourself and your family and it makes it more personal and you can see your eye like you’ve never seen it before.

"People are amazed by it really and there’s nowhere else in Whitby where you can get it done.

"I wanted to expand the business into something new and put my photographic skills to a different test."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Evans with some framed examples of some of his iris photography.

Chris’ only regret was that his father Daryl died suddenly this summer, just as he was in the process of refurbishing the shop.

"I’m gutted I never got the chance to take a photo of his eyes before he passed,” said Chris.

"You can never get your eyes again so I was devastated I never got that chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His death was so unexpected. He was really looking forward to the new business venture.

"If something happens, you’ve got that picture you can’t replace.”

The iris photography has been a real success story for Chris, who lives on Auckland Way, in what is proving to be a very challenging time for businesses financially, as the Cost of Living crisis bites.

He admits without the venture into iris photography, earning a living would have been more of a struggle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought this first year would have been difficult but people are drawn to it straight away,” he said.