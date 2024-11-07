Whitby businesswoman going from strength to strength as she opens new boutique selling hand-made candles and lotions

A Whitby businesswoman has opened a new wellbeing boutique inside a Leeds landmark after launching as a lockdown business.

Amy Hogarth, who attended Fyling Hall School, started making candles in her kitchen in 2020.

But her company CAHM, that specialises in diffusers, candles and body lotion, quickly grew into a popular brand as demand increased.

Now, she is the latest business owner to take up residence in historic mill complex Sunny Bank Mills, in the heart of Farsley, near Leeds.

Whitby's Amy Hogarth with William Gaunt.

Amy – who previously worked in Trenchers as well as R Agar and Sons, her grandfather’s historic furniture shop, said: “This is a tremendously important step for us.

“Having started making candles during lockdown in my kitchen, the business grew swiftly.

“After moving to an industrial estate in Shipley, we were then given this fantastic opportunity to open a shop and manufacturing centre in the Mending Rooms at the fabulous Sunny Bank Mills.

“CAHM’s mission is to spread a positive mental health message through beautiful design-led gifts.

"Our sustainable products are handmade by a small team of dedicated and passionate people, ensuring the quality and design for which we have become known.”

Amy’s products are stocked in more than 100 gift shops and garden centres across the UK from the Orkney Islands to Cornwall, with a new contract having just been signed to supply Booths, the upmarket northern supermarket.

She added: “I am tremendously grateful to William and John Gaunt, the owners of Sunny Banks Mills, for providing such a special home for us.

"It is ideal.

“Sunny Bank Mills is a vibrant community and an amazing example of how to repurpose and revitalise an old textile mill.

"There are many like-minded businesses at the mills and we are already working together with another occupier, Amity Brew Co, to promote our products.

"There is a real synergy to what we are both doing.”

Over the past 12 years, Sunny Bank Mills has been transformed into a modern office and mixed-use complex, with more than 100 diverse companies on site creating 500 sustainable new jobs.

William Gaunt, co-owner and managing director of Sunny Bank Mills with his cousin John, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Amy to the Mending Rooms.

"Her business is already thriving and we trust it will continue to flourish here.”