Whitby cocktail bar Macy Brown's for sale - from £300,000

Whitby’s Macy Brown’s bar, which offers the chance to enjoy high end cocktails with a balcony view of the town centre and harbour, is up for sale.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST

Agent Parker Barras says it is “delighted to bring to the market” a “stunning business opportunity” in Whitby’s New Quay Road, inviting offers of over £300,000.

Macy Brown’s – which boasts sales of £30,000 a week – is well known for its high end cocktails, fresh crab salads, smash burgers with white truffle or a sharing tapas hot platter.

The business opened in Whitby in 2021.

Drinkers enjoying a cocktail in the sun at Macy Brown's, in Whitby town centre.Drinkers enjoying a cocktail in the sun at Macy Brown's, in Whitby town centre.
Drinkers enjoying a cocktail in the sun at Macy Brown's, in Whitby town centre.
The sale is “very reluctant” due to the owners’ other business interests.

Macy Brown’s is based on the first floor of the building, benefiting from lift access and has 45 covers internally and an additional 35 covers on the terrace.

The property is held on a ten-year lease at a rental of £1,200 per month, with business rates payable at £3,000 per year.

Visit parkerbarras.co.uk for more information on the sale.

