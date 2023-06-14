Agent Parker Barras says it is “delighted to bring to the market” a “stunning business opportunity” in Whitby’s New Quay Road, inviting offers of over £300,000.

Macy Brown’s – which boasts sales of £30,000 a week – is well known for its high end cocktails, fresh crab salads, smash burgers with white truffle or a sharing tapas hot platter.

The business opened in Whitby in 2021.

Drinkers enjoying a cocktail in the sun at Macy Brown's, in Whitby town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sale is “very reluctant” due to the owners’ other business interests.

Macy Brown’s is based on the first floor of the building, benefiting from lift access and has 45 covers internally and an additional 35 covers on the terrace.

The property is held on a ten-year lease at a rental of £1,200 per month, with business rates payable at £3,000 per year.