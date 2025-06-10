Whitby Distillery and skincare producer team up to create North Yorkshire-coast inspired soaps and candles

Whitby Distillery has joined forces with natural skincare producer Cosy Cottage to create a range of soaps and candles inspired by the North Yorkshire coast.

Whitby Distillery sought out Cosy Cottage’s expertise to capture its spirit, quality and company values in gift items that complement its hand-crafted drinks.

The sea has always been at the centre of Whitby Distillery’s brand – the first still came from the Outer Hebrides – and protecting the ocean and coastline is core to the company’s mission.

The first product in the collection, The Botanical Breeze Natural Handmade Soap, features the botanicals used in the distillery’s signature gin.

This creamy bar is made with nourishing coconut oil and has been hand-made in small, waste-free batches with love by Cosy Cottage.

It combines the invigorating scents of Sandalwood, Rosemary and Lemongrass "to evoke the refreshing feeling of coastal walks, with notes of driftwood and the crisp, salty breeze of the ocean”.

The soap will be joined by naturally-fragranced, soy wax candles that are packaged in recycled spirit bottles from the distillery.

Hand-crafted by Cosy Cottage, the 220g candles are fragranced with an exclusive blend of bergamot and wild sage essential oils with a gentle overtone of sea salt to evoke the spirit of the ocean.

As with all Cosy Cottage products the soap is cruelty-free and does not include SLS, parabens, additives or palm oil making these 100% natural products kind to skin and the planet.

Both Cosy Cottage and Whitby Distillery are committed to supporting sustainability and community.

Both brands only use plastic-free, eco-friendly packaging and, in the last 12 months alone, Cosy Cottage reports to have saved almost a quarter of a million plastic bottles from landfill through sales of its solid soaps, shampoos and conditioners.

Whitby Distillery and Cosy Cottage are aiming to minimise waste and reduce, reuse and recycle as much as possible within the manufacturing process.

The distillery has also already donated more than £25,000 to environmental causes and Cosy Cottage strives to use local ingredients where possible.

Whitby Distillery, based at Botany Way, has long encouraged customers to return empty gin and rum bottles.

Clara Challoner Walker, founder of Cosy Cottage, said, “We were originally approached by the team at Whitby Distillers to create soap and candles that celebrate their famed gin as much as their location.

"The scent should remind visitors of their time in Whitby long after they have left and hopefully encourages them to return.”

Jessica Slater, co-founder at Whitby Distillery, added: “We are thrilled to collaborate with a local brand that cares about preserving Yorkshire’s coastlines as much as we do and to incorporate more of our product range within our efforts to build a circular economy.

"Following the initial sales success for our soap, we are delighted to expand the distillery’s range of gifts, helping to grow our business and put recycled bottles to good use.

"The gift range also gives our fans different ways to enjoy their favourite tipple.”

Whitby Distillery soap and candles will be available in store and online from £7.50.