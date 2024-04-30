Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Its campaign will support its planned expansion through trade, retail, tourism and export.

The gin-maker’s £400,000 equity crowd-funding campaign is being run by crowd-funding specialists Seedrs.

Registration via the Seedrs website is now live and, as part of the Enterprise Investment Schene (EIS), investors can claim 30 per cent tax relief where eligible.

The Whitby Distillery team, with founders Jess Slater third from left and Luke Pentith in the centre.

Whitby Distillery, make of Whitby Gin, was founded in 2017 by Jessica Slater and Luke Pentith.

Luke said: “Our equity crowdfunding raise on Seedrs will see us selling a small amount of the business through shares to our customers and to the general public.

"We believe this is a wonderful opportunity to become involved in our flourishing business, which has shown sustainable growth year and year and has tremendous potential.”

One of their key projects over the next couple of years is to renovate two derelict barns at Abbey Lands within Whitby Abbey grounds.

CGI of the planned distillery with the iconic Whitby Abbey in the background.

This has planning permission and a 100-year lease agreed.

“This isn’t just about raising funds, it is an invitation to be an integral part of our growth and to own a piece of the dream.

"Once our new distillery is fully operational, we anticipate the business will grow by 500 per cent over the next five years.

“We will be creating one of the most iconic distillery visitor experiences in England, positioned on one of the UK’s most beloved and popular coastal locations and providing high-quality leisure and function space for the local community to enjoy.

"The gin market in the UK is flourishing, with a 50 per cent increase expected between 2023 and 2028.”

Jess added: “The opening of our distillery and visitor centre will be a complete game-changer for us, amplifying our brand across the UK, allowing us to reach more hearts and glasses, unleashing a wave of innovation and crafting exciting new spirits and products that will leave a lasting impression.

“Whilst we have been very happy in our current premises in nearby Botany Way, our new home will take Whitby Distillery to the next level, stepping up production and giving visitors the opportunity to see us distilling and bottling through the week with our tour experiences.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be restoring these derelict buildings on such a world-famous site.

“Our new eco-friendly and sustainable distillery is a serious commitment to Whitby.

"We are making a significant investment into the local community and the future of the town.

"Once complete and established, we anticipate up to 25 employees.

“As well as the distillery, our plans include the visitor centre, which will showcase our production process and our various spirits, as well as paying homage to the amazing cultural heritage of Whitby and providing an educational and corporate business space.

Whitby Distillery’s products are crafted using hand foraged botanicals from the Yorkshire coast and moorland and more than 1000 bottles of it are sold every week.

It has won a raft of awards, including the Best British London Dry Gin category at the World Gin Awards.

 Whitby Distillery is holding Information Evenings on this crowd-funding campaign at its HQ at Botany Way, on April 30 at 7pm as well as a Zoom