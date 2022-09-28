Whitby Distillery makes £5,000 donation to Yorkshire Wildlife Trust sea campaign

The donation will support the Trust’s Give Seas A Chance campaign, which seeks to protect and restore Yorkshire's seascape.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is championing natural climate solutions like the restoration of seagrass meadows and oyster beds to naturally clean our seas and trap carbon.

The trust also campaigns for bigger and better-managed Marine Protected Areas, the nature reserves of the sea, and runs a number of local community projects such as Fishing for Litter and regular beach cleans.

From left: Jess Slater, Jo White and Luke Pentith at Whitby Distillery in Botany Way, and the £5,000 cheque for Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

Jess Slater, co-founder of Whitby Distillery with her partner Luke Pentith, said donation was part of the company’s contribution to the 1% For The Planet movement, a global network of businesses, individuals and environmental organisations tackling the planet's most pressing environmental issues.