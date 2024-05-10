Whitby Distillery opens equity crowdfunding campaign to public after rapid private success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whitby Distillery is thrilled to announce the public launch of its equity crowdfunding campaign on Seedrs, following a swift and successful private phase.

Founded in 2017 by Jessica Slater and Luke Pentith, Whitby Distillery began its journey in a humble utility room, driven by a vision centred on provenance and community.

Now, with strong momentum and ambitious growth plans, Whitby Distillery invites individuals to become shareholders in this iconic northern brand.

After an extraordinary private launch to pre-registered investors, where they achieved their initial target of £200,000 within just three hours, they are excited to extend this special opportunity to everyone for the remainder of this month.

"We believe that people and provenance are at the heart of everything we do," say co-founders Jessica and Luke.

Having accomplished significant milestones such as relocating to the Botany Way site in 2021, expanding its product range and becoming the top-rated distillery in the UK on Trustpilot, with more than 250,000 bottles sold and 3.5m G&Ts enjoyed, Whitby Distillery is now embarking on its most ambitious project yet – the construction of a new distillery within the grounds of Whitby Abbey.

This venture presents an unparalleled opportunity for growth and expansion.

"Our ambitions extend beyond the horizon," they said.

"With a focus on provenance and sustainability, the new distillery will serve as a launchpad for exciting new spirits and an all-weather visitor attraction.”

The UK gin market is poised for significant growth, with forecasts predicting a 50% increase by 2028.

Whitby Distillery's commitment to quality and the Yorkshire Coast sets them apart, ensuring continued success in the industry.

The company is aiming for significant growth over the next five years with a target to increase sales by 500%.

“On the back of the irreplicable new distillery there will be huge opportunity to grow through trade, retail, tourism and export, we have so much planned for the coming years.

"We invite you to join us on this journey," they added.

"Your investment isn't just a financial opportunity; it's a chance to be part of something truly special.”

Exciting rewards await investors, including tour vouchers and private evening events at the new distillery.