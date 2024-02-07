Whitby Distillery shines spotlight on Coastal Spirits in Houses of Parliament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a special event supported by Scarborough and Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill, Whitby Distillery joined a select group of food and drink producers from North Yorkshire to highlight the area's rich culinary heritage.

From the moment they entered Parliament's historic halls, it was evident that something extraordinary was brewing.

Jessica Slater, co-founder of Whitby Distillery, said: "It's an honour to represent our beloved Whitby on such a grand platform.

Whitby Distillery co-founders Jess Slater and Luke Pentith with Scarborough and Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"We were excited to share our love for our coastal town and the breath-taking scenery of North Yorkshire with people from all walks of life."

Set against the backdrop of Parliament's iconic setting, guests heard about Whitby Distillery’s plans for its future distillery within the grounds of Whitby Abbey.

People attending had the chance to sample the essence of the coast with locally-sourced ingredients, including the delicate flavours of heather flowers from North Yorkshire's moors.

Luke Pentith, co-founder of Whitby Distillery, added: “For us, meeting the Prime Minister was surreal.

"We're grateful to Westminster for their warm hospitality and hope our offerings provided a delightful taste of North Yorkshire."

The event served as a reminder of the region's irresistible appeal as a top destination.”