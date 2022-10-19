The family-focused rink will be open from December 2 to January 2, 2023, giving skaters the chance to glide into the festive season under the cover of an all-weather marquee on Endeavour Wharf.

More than 5,000 skaters took to the rink in 2021 – and this year’s rink will be 60% bigger, at 12m x 20m.

The rink is organised by volunteers over at Welcome to Whitby CIC (WTW), who hope this installation will help the town bounce back after the pandemic and provide an event that will attract residents and visitors from further afield.

Whitby Ice Rink is on from December 2 to January 2, 2023.

To support people during the cost of living crisis, there will be resident discounts and off-peak sessions.

The Whitby Ice Rink is being funded by a grant courtesy of Yorkshire Coast BID, as well as last year’s revenue.

A spokesman for WTW, Andy Brown, said: “After last year’s ice rink was such a success, we had to bring it back again this year, bigger and better.

"It is something fun and engaging for the local community and will help businesses in the town too.

Skaters enjoying Whitby ice rink last Christmas.

"We’ve maintained the 20% discount for locals and this year we have introduced off-peak prices so we hope more people will come and enjoy the rink this year.”

Kerry Carruthers, Chief Executive of Yorkshire Coast BID, said not only was it great fun for residents and the surrounding community, but also the businesses in the area, attracting people to the town outside of peak season.