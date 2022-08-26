Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl GB has confirmed that it is currently in the process of modernising the existing supermarket on Stakesby Road, which the company says will see an overall enhancement of the customer experience.

As part of the works, the store will undergo an extension to increase the sales area to provide a larger in-store bakery offering, as well as a customer toilet as well as baby changing facilities.

The store’s car park will also be enhanced, increasing the number of car parking spaces to 80 including additional parent and child and disabled car parking spaces.

Lidl's store on Whitby's Stakesby Road.

The modernisation will also see the instalment of two new rapid electric vehicle charging points.

To enable the extension, the store will be closed from 8pm on Wednesday August 31 for around two months, with a view to reopening later this autumn.

Customers can continue to have access to the supermarket's produce at its nearby stores on Seamer Road, Scarborough and Enfield Chase, Guisborough.

Store colleagues currently working at the supermarket will be reassigned to nearby Lidl stores until work is complete.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, David Murphy, commented: “We’re pleased to be able to extend our Whitby store, so that we may bring the local community an even greater range of our much-loved produce, as well as deliver an enhanced shopping experience in-store.