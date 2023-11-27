Whitby Lobster Hatchery seeks secretary to join newly-formed trustee board

Whitby Lobster Hatchery has introduced its newly-formed Trustee Board, an assembly of individuals from a range of backgrounds who share a commitment to the protection and preservation of lobster populations in the North Sea.

Comprising ten dedicated members, the Whitby Lobster Hatchery [North Sea Conservation 1193944] Trustee Board boasts a comprehensive blend of expertise, experience, and passion.

This team includes fishermen, business owners, community-minded councillors and dedicated education sector workers.

This step in governance underscores the Pier Road-based hatchery's resolute commitment to fostering collaboration and inclusivity within the marine conservation charity, with the mission to safeguard the future of lobsters and their ecosystem.

Whitby Lobster Hatchery trustees.

If you would like to help the charity, the trustee board has a vacancy for a secretary.

Duties include administration and compliance, preparing for board meetings, taking meeting minutes, ensuring safe filing of documents and more.

The Trustee Board's diverse backgrounds and shared commitment to marine conservation will play a pivotal role in shaping the hatchery's strategies, initiatives, and overall impact on the region's marine ecosystem.

Linda Wild, the hatchery’s chair of trustees and past Mayor of Whitby, said: "We are immensely fortunate to have such a diverse and dedicated group of individuals join our efforts.

"Their collective expertise will put us on a good footing to grow into the years to come.

"It’s been a fantastic first year for the charity, but there’s lots more to work on.”