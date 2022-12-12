Directors have appointed Gavin Park, Adele MacLeod and Rob Harding of Teneo Financial Advisory Limited as joint administrators.

No immediate redundancies have been made and the joint administrators are exploring a potential sale of the business in an accelerated timeframe, during which the company will continue to trade from its stores and website.

M&Co is one of the UK’s largest privately-owned fashion and lifestyle retailers with 170 stores across the UK, employing 1,910 staff.

Whitby's M&Co store on Baxtergate. picture: Google images

Gavin Park, Joint Administrator, said: “Like many retailers, the company has experienced a sharp rise in its input costs, which has coincided with a decline in consumer confidence leading to trading challenges.