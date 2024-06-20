Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cheers! Whitby micropub Beer O’Clock is celebrating after winning the Cleveland CAMRA Whitby area pub of the year accolade, just 18 months after opening.

The pub on Flowergate, which was previously Mason’s greengrocers for many years, was converted only 18 months ago, making the award even sweeter.

Owner Tim Parratt was thrilled with the award.

"It was a very big surprise,” he said.

Beer O'Clock staff with the Cleveland CAMRA award.

"It was completely unexpected, they came in one day and said we’d won pub of the year.”

Beer O’Clock was assessed on the quality of its beers, its ambience and staff.

There has been a resurgence in the Whitby micropub scene over the past few years, with six venues in town.

"It’s good to have quite a few of us now,” said Tim.

"People come in as part of a micropubs tour.”