Whitby micropub Beer O'Clock wins CAMRA pub of year award
The pub on Flowergate, which was previously Mason’s greengrocers for many years, was converted only 18 months ago, making the award even sweeter.
Owner Tim Parratt was thrilled with the award.
"It was a very big surprise,” he said.
"It was completely unexpected, they came in one day and said we’d won pub of the year.”
Beer O’Clock was assessed on the quality of its beers, its ambience and staff.
There has been a resurgence in the Whitby micropub scene over the past few years, with six venues in town.
"It’s good to have quite a few of us now,” said Tim.
"People come in as part of a micropubs tour.”
The certificate was awarded to the pub by Alan Davies, Vice Chairman of Cleveland CAMRA, at presentation event held on the premises recently.