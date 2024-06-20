Whitby micropub Beer O'Clock wins CAMRA pub of year award

By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Jun 2024, 12:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Cheers! Whitby micropub Beer O’Clock is celebrating after winning the Cleveland CAMRA Whitby area pub of the year accolade, just 18 months after opening.

The pub on Flowergate, which was previously Mason’s greengrocers for many years, was converted only 18 months ago, making the award even sweeter.

Owner Tim Parratt was thrilled with the award.

"It was a very big surprise,” he said.

Beer O'Clock staff with the Cleveland CAMRA award.Beer O'Clock staff with the Cleveland CAMRA award.
Beer O'Clock staff with the Cleveland CAMRA award.

"It was completely unexpected, they came in one day and said we’d won pub of the year.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beer O’Clock was assessed on the quality of its beers, its ambience and staff.

There has been a resurgence in the Whitby micropub scene over the past few years, with six venues in town.

"It’s good to have quite a few of us now,” said Tim.

"People come in as part of a micropubs tour.”

The certificate was awarded to the pub by Alan Davies, Vice Chairman of Cleveland CAMRA, at presentation event held on the premises recently.

Related topics:WhitbyAlan DaviesPeople