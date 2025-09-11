Whitby Poundland store on Flowergate to remain open 'for foreseeable future'
The company recently announced that it was to close the popular store on Flowergate after “being unable to secure terms” to allow them to continue trading, with a closure date of September 3.
However, a spokesman for the company said: “We’re pleased to confirm that our Whitby store will remain open for the foreseeable future.
"As you know the store had been planned to close, but we’ve been able to come to an interim arrangement with the landlord that allows us to keep trading.
“We appreciate the patience of customers and colleagues alike over the past few weeks.”