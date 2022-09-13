News you can trust since 1882
Whitby pub to host 12-day beer festival - here's what you can drink for £2.59 a pint

A range of 15 real ales, including three from overseas brewers, will be available at The Angel Hotel in Whitby during its 12-day real ale festival.

By Duncan Atkins
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 3:15 pm
Whitby's Angel Hotel is hosting a beer festival.
The New Quay Road pub will host the festival from Wednesday March 30 to Sunday April 10 inclusive.

The overseas brewers are from Australia, USA and Italy and there are beers from Orkney and Jersey.

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), as well as gluten-free beers.

Some beers have been brewed especially for the festival.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include cherries, spices and rye in their ingredients.

The beers will cost £2.59 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Rooster’s Tenderfoot, Sambrook’s Tomahawk, Orkney Dragonhead, Terrapin Jazz (USA), Vale Jekyll and Hyde, Birrificio Foglie D’Erba Hot Night at the Village (Italy), Batemans Beast from the East, JW Lees Malt Crush and Young Henrys Real Ale (Australia).

