Whitby pub to host 12-day beer festival - here's what you can drink for £2.59 a pint

Whitby's Angel Hotel is hosting a beer festival.

The New Quay Road pub will host the festival from Wednesday March 30 to Sunday April 10 inclusive.

The overseas brewers are from Australia, USA and Italy and there are beers from Orkney and Jersey.

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), as well as gluten-free beers.

Some beers have been brewed especially for the festival.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include cherries, spices and rye in their ingredients.

The beers will cost £2.59 a pint.