Whitby pub to host 12-day beer festival - here's what you can drink for £2.59 a pint
A range of 15 real ales, including three from overseas brewers, will be available at The Angel Hotel in Whitby during its 12-day real ale festival.
The New Quay Road pub will host the festival from Wednesday March 30 to Sunday April 10 inclusive.
Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), as well as gluten-free beers.
Some beers have been brewed especially for the festival.
As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include cherries, spices and rye in their ingredients.
The beers will cost £2.59 a pint.
The festival line-up includes Rooster’s Tenderfoot, Sambrook’s Tomahawk, Orkney Dragonhead, Terrapin Jazz (USA), Vale Jekyll and Hyde, Birrificio Foglie D’Erba Hot Night at the Village (Italy), Batemans Beast from the East, JW Lees Malt Crush and Young Henrys Real Ale (Australia).