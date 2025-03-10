Whitby Seafoods marks 40th anniversary with high-profile fundraising initiative

Whitby Seafoods is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a high profile, national fund-raising initiative.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family-owned company founded by current Chairman, Graham Whittle, in 1985, has now been making and marketing Whitby Scampi for 40 years.

The company’s flagship product, Whitby Scampi will be part of an innovative ‘every pack gives back’ promotional campaign this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign will see selected specially branded packs of Whitby Scampi raising 5p or 10p per pack for the Fishermen’s Mission, the charity chosen by Whitby Seafoods to acknowledge the importance of UK fishing to the success of the company.

Whitby Seafoods.

The Fishermen’s Mission charity supports active and former fishermen, and migrant fishermen working on UK vessels.

It provides a 24-hour emergency response to any fishing vessel working in UK waters, assisting with injury, or loss at sea.

Laura Whittle, Whitby’s Marketing and Sales Director, said: “The Fishermen’s Mission is the only national charity that works solely to support fishermen and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whitby Scampi is made with wild caught langoustine, caught in the waters surrounding the British Isles.

"Without the hard work of these fishers Whitby would not have been able to make or market our delicious scampi, becoming the home of scampi and the largest ever manufacturer of breaded scampi.

"Whitby as a business owe the fishing industry a massive debt of thanks and this is a small gesture to show this gratitude.”

Whitby Seafoods employees are using the anniversary to do their own fundraising for the charity, including two marathon attempts with the company matching all money raised.

The company will announce the total amount raised for The Fisherman’s Mission at the end of 2025.