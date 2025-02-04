Whitby Seafoods nominated for prestigious awards' Family Business of The Year 2025
The family-owned company was founded by current Chairman, Graham Whittle, in 1985, so now it is hoping to have a double reason for celebration.
The star-studded awards, which in recent years have been hosted by international celebrities such as Leonardo Di Caprio and George Clooney, will this year take place in Edinburgh on April 24.
The ceremony will be hosted by Rob Brydon, with a key note speech from Sir Bob Geldof and fireside chat and music from rock legend Sting.
The event is anticipated to be the largest business dinner in the UK with 2,000 guest representing more than £200bn of turnover.
Laura Whittle, Marketing and Sales Director of Whitby Seafoods, said: “The Family Business award acknowledges exceptional family businesses that are integral to the UK economy.
"We know the judges will be looking for both family business excellence, a strong family presence in the business, and commercial success.
“We think that having Graham as our founder and chairman, and his three children in board and leadership positions, will put us as a strong contender.
"This, combined with the data that shows Whitby Scampi is the fastest growing scampi brand, bringing around half a million new shoppers into our category in the last 52 weeks, will give us a chance of winning the coveted title.”
