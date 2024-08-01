Whitby Seafoods stars in short film promoting scampi, which is proving a YouTube hit
The short film What is Scampi? was made by Mayfly TV as a set of three films designed to tell the whole tale about scampi.
Film-maker Marcus Stephenson at MayFly TV was selected for his recent success with the feature length documentary Children of the Snowland.
The project had financial support from Whitby Seafoods Ltd, Seafish and Scottish White Fish Producers Association, SWFPA.
Shoppers have made the What is Scampi? question news before, as it was the third most Googled ‘What is?’ question on the Google search engine for a few years in a row.
The film is just over four minutes long and shows the fishing of the scampi tails, peeling and preparation of breaded scampi in Northern Ireland as well as in Whitby.
The film has reached more than 125,000 views racking up 5,000 hours of viewing.
Laura Whittle from Whitby Seafoods, who features in the film, said: “The comments on the channel say it all, they are full of people saying they loved scampi but didn’t know what it was – until now.
“We set out to have a film made that showed what there is to be proud of about scampi, a dish caught and made in the British Isles.
“We are thrilled with the reception this film has had, in just four short weeks the numbers have blown us away.”
Visit Whitby Seafoods YouTube channel @whitbyseafoods9024 to see the film as well as two films which focus on the responsible fishing of scampi.