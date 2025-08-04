Whitby town centre business hosts first legal wedding ceremony in suite

Newlyweds at the first legal wedding ceremony at Hetty & Betty in Whitby.

Whitby’s Hetty & Betty hosted its first legal wedding ceremony in its first floor venue, the Peacock Suite.

Lois Kirtlan, owner of the Baxtergate business, said: “We have been hosting wedding receptions and celebratory ceremonies for the last seven years, however, it has always been our goal to be able to hold legal ceremonies here at Hetty & Betty.

“After being set back by Covid, we’re so pleased and excited to have finally achieved that goal.”

The first couple to be legally married at the venue were Alison and Chris Bates.

Hetty & Betty owner Lois Kirtlan in the Peacock Suite.

Special mention of it being the very first legal wedding was made during the ceremony, and guests were quick to congratulate not only the couple, but also the venue owners.

Lois said: “A piece of Whitby history has been made, and Chris and Alison will forevermore be known as the first couple who legally tied the knot here in the Peacock Suite.”

The venue was granted its civil ceremonies licence in May this year.

Further weddings are already scheduled throughout 2025 and into 2026.

Lois added: “We go above and beyond for our couples.

"We are an intimate venue, and so our couples and up to 38 guests are able to really get to know us.

"We are family run and every couple feels like part of the family.

"We see the couple a year later, as they receive a gift voucher for a complimentary anniversary meal.

"This has started a tradition for some of the couples, and so we see them every year.

"It feels like welcoming back old friends.”

On social media, bride Alison said: “We had the best day thank you!

"It was so good to be able to have whatever we wanted, highly recommend the Peacock suite!”

The Peacock Suite was originally known as the Ballroom, and has been hosting wedding receptions since 1928.

After a Facebook request for photos and memorabilia of weddings over the years, Lois received a wedding receipt from 1949 and a brownie camera reel from a wedding reception in 1967.

Email [email protected] for more information on weddings in the Peacock Suite.