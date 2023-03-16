News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Town Football Club to host energy saving event for businesses

Whitby Town Football Club has partnered with Redcar & Cleveland College to put on a business energy saving event in the town.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 13:10 GMT

The idea of the event, which is at the football club on Upgang Lane, on Wednesday March 22, is to support and encourage businesses to share best practice, reduce energy costs, improve energy efficiencies and protect the environment.

Erica Johnson of event supporters Aircon Group said: "Whitby is only a stone’s throw away from a region identified as a world-leader in renewable energies

and sustainability and Redcar & Cleveland College received funds to build a Clean Energy Hub which is now under construction, enabling them to promote a greener environment to businesses.

Stunning sunset seen from Whitby Town Football Club - the club is hosting an energy saving event for businesses. picture by Brian Murfield.
“There are so many successful businesses in the area, demonstrating innovation, employment growth and are leaders in their chosen sector, this partnership is open to anyone in hospitality, manufacturing, retail or even community support.”

Here’s how the itinerary is looking:

5.30pm Doors open for guests – Coffee, Tea, and Drinks

6pm Opening address by Paul Connolly, Commercial Manager, WTFC

6.15pm Improving business efficiencies by Erica Johnson, Aircon Group

6.30pm Reducing energy consumptions by Mark Boyce, GAS Group

6.45pm Refreshments and Networking

7.30pm Closing address by Paul Connolly

The partnership would like this to become a regular event where business sponsors of Whitby Town FC and Redcar & Cleveland College will be offered the opportunity to present their business at future events.

Click here if you want to attend. Spaces are limited due to pre-booked attendance from word of mouth.

