Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary's praise for generosity of town's Beevers & Co

Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary has praised Whitby company Beevers & Co for its kind-heartedness after supplying and fitting the carpet for its new charity shop free of charge.

The charity posted on its Facebook page: “This was an unexpected donation, an extremely generous offer of support and we are so grateful!

“When I entered the shop this afternoon to see the new carpets, I was just blown away.

"It has absolutely transformed the place,

“A stunning act of generosity - thank you so much Beevers!”

The charity’s shop has been set up on Flowergate in the former Lloyds TSB Bank unit.

It raises vital funds for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife - and volunteers are integral to helping the charity do this.

“We are so excited to start getting furniture and display units in now,” the sanctuary added.