Whitby's Colebrooke Productions wins prestigious accolade at Business Awards UK
Principal of the business, Chris Colebrooke, said: “I am absolutely delighted and very proud of these incredible students, talented teachers, and amazing families who bring energy, loyalty, and creativity into everything we do.
"All that must have given us the edge to win this category.
“This award is for every rehearsal, every performance and every exam result, plus all the things no-one sees - the pastoral care, the admin, the paperwork, the licences and all that less-fun stuff.
“I’d like to dedicate this (our first proper award) to my Nan and Grandad who were always full of nothing but praise for Colebrooke.
"I hope they are looking down very proud, because I really do feel it today.
“Thank you those who have been part of our journey - we couldn’t have done this without you.”