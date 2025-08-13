Whitby's Colebrooke Productions wins prestigious accolade at Business Awards UK

By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th Aug 2025, 13:46 BST
Whitby’s Colebrooke Productions was officially named Childcare Provider of the Year 2025 in North Yorkshire at the Business Awards UK – Regional Business Awards.

Principal of the business, Chris Colebrooke, said: “I am absolutely delighted and very proud of these incredible students, talented teachers, and amazing families who bring energy, loyalty, and creativity into everything we do.

"All that must have given us the edge to win this category.

“This award is for every rehearsal, every performance and every exam result, plus all the things no-one sees - the pastoral care, the admin, the paperwork, the licences and all that less-fun stuff.

Chanelle and Chris Colebrooke.placeholder image
Chanelle and Chris Colebrooke.

“I’d like to dedicate this (our first proper award) to my Nan and Grandad who were always full of nothing but praise for Colebrooke.

"I hope they are looking down very proud, because I really do feel it today.

“Thank you those who have been part of our journey - we couldn’t have done this without you.”

