Whitby's Cosa Nostra hosts recruitment drive as restaurant expands team

Whitby’s Cosa Nostra Italian restaurant is to hold a recruitment campaign.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Following a successful rebound from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, the restaurant is expanding its team to meet growing demand and continue delivering delicious Italian food and warm hospitality to its customers.

The recruitment drive offers various front of house positions, from restaurant managers and supervisors, to attentive servers and welcoming hosts.

They are looking forward to adding passionate, dedicated professionals to the team and continuing to serve the Whitby community with Italian cuisine.

Anyone interested in finding out about the various roles and opportunities available is invited to call in to the restaurant between noon and 2pm on Friday September 22 to meet some of the team.

Applications can be made through the restaurant's website cosanostrawhitby.co.uk/join-our-team/ or in person.

Cosa Nostra is based in a stunning grade II listed building on Church Street, with a menu of authentic Italian dishes.

Related topics:Whitby