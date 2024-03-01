Whitby's Fusco Brothers Gelato scoops trophy at Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thrilled Stuart Fusco says he could never have dreamed that he would scoop a top ice cream accolade at the industry's prestigious awards ceremony.

Stuart only started making his own products three years ago but Fusco Brothers Gelato’s won a trophy for their vanilla ice cream in the newcomers’ class at the annual show.

The prize was awarded as the great and the good from the sector came together in Harrogate, North Yorkshire to celebrate their 80th anniversary with their biggest-ever event.

Adrian and Stuart Fusco.

Makers and sellers of the family favourite treat gathered at the Yorkshire Event Centre to showcase the best of the best with an award ceremony capping the three-day expo, organised by the Ice Cream Alliance, the trade body for the UK’s £1.4bn per year ice cream industry.

Stuart says he could never have imagined that he would win - and added that the sweet taste of success has already inspired him to think big about entering next year.

He said: “It's fantastic and we couldn't be more pleased.

"I really enjoyed the show but didn't really give actually winning much thought.

"So, when we won we were really surprised yet delighted at the same time as you can imagine.

"Now we are already thinking about 2025!”

Stuart, who serves his home-made ice cream at three of the four fish and chip shops he runs with his two brothers and mother in and around Whitby, adds that the notion of creating his own ice cream flavours came during the Covid lockdown.

He added: “We were looking at the cost of buying it in and I have always fancied giving it a go and so that happened and we haven't looked back.

"Overall we are really pleased that we did so.”

Stuart's vanilla creation was deserving of the award, says Ice Cream Alliance president Katy Alston.

Katy, owner and founder of Pinks Vintage Ice Cream in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, added that she was thrilled with this year's event and paid special tribute to the winners.