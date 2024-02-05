Whitby's Graeme Buckle Funeral Directors set to hold open day for public
The event will offer people the chance to learn more about the funeral plans offered by the funeral directors, on Helredale Road, with the added benefit of speaking directly with the branch’s Funeral Plan Consultant.
The Open Day will take place on Friday February 16, between 11am and 3pm.
Rachael Green, Business Leader said: “Death is a universal experience, yet it remains a topic many of us are still uncomfortable talking about.
“We want to demystify funerals and the funeral planning process, encouraging people to have honest conversations about their wishes with their family and friends.
“We’re opening our doors and welcoming members of our community to meet members of our team and find out more about the funeral plans we can offer, while enjoying a cup of tea or coffee.”
Graeme Buckle Funeral Directors is part of national funeral business, Dignity.