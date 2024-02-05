Whitby's Graeme Buckle Funeral Directors set to hold open day for public

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event will offer people the chance to learn more about the funeral plans offered by the funeral directors, on Helredale Road, with the added benefit of speaking directly with the branch’s Funeral Plan Consultant.

The Open Day will take place on Friday February 16, between 11am and 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachael Green, Business Leader said: “Death is a universal experience, yet it remains a topic many of us are still uncomfortable talking about.

Rachael Green, Business Leader at Graeme Buckle Funeral Directors.

“We want to demystify funerals and the funeral planning process, encouraging people to have honest conversations about their wishes with their family and friends.

“We’re opening our doors and welcoming members of our community to meet members of our team and find out more about the funeral plans we can offer, while enjoying a cup of tea or coffee.”