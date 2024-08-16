Whitby's Havelock Dental Practice shortlisted for honour in national Dentistry Awards

By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th Aug 2024, 11:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Whitby’s Havelock Dental Practice is delighted to have been shortlisted for Practice of the Year at this year’s Dentistry Awards.

The practice said: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for Practice of the Year at this year's Dentistry Awards.

"This marks our second consecutive nomination and while we have our fingers crossed, the true reason we participate in these awards is to honour the incredible team at Havelock Dental and our fantastic patients.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Their dedication and support are what make our practice truly special.

The team at Whitby's Havelock Dental Practice at a social event.The team at Whitby's Havelock Dental Practice at a social event.
The team at Whitby's Havelock Dental Practice at a social event.

"We can't wait for the awards and wish the best of luck to all the nominees.

"Let the countdown begin.”

The award – which celebrate excellence in dental practice, recognising dental professionals for their achievements and advancement – takes place in Leicester on September 13.

The practice, based at Havelock Place on Whitby’s West Cliff, has also recently recruited two new NHS dentists – and is hopeful of another joining the team in the next few months.

Related topics:WhitbyLeicesterNHS