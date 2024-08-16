Whitby's Havelock Dental Practice shortlisted for honour in national Dentistry Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whitby’s Havelock Dental Practice is delighted to have been shortlisted for Practice of the Year at this year’s Dentistry Awards.

The practice said: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for Practice of the Year at this year's Dentistry Awards.

"This marks our second consecutive nomination and while we have our fingers crossed, the true reason we participate in these awards is to honour the incredible team at Havelock Dental and our fantastic patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Their dedication and support are what make our practice truly special.

The team at Whitby's Havelock Dental Practice at a social event.

"We can't wait for the awards and wish the best of luck to all the nominees.

"Let the countdown begin.”

The award – which celebrate excellence in dental practice, recognising dental professionals for their achievements and advancement – takes place in Leicester on September 13.

The practice, based at Havelock Place on Whitby’s West Cliff, has also recently recruited two new NHS dentists – and is hopeful of another joining the team in the next few months.