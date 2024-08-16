Whitby's Havelock Dental Practice shortlisted for honour in national Dentistry Awards
The practice said: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for Practice of the Year at this year's Dentistry Awards.
"This marks our second consecutive nomination and while we have our fingers crossed, the true reason we participate in these awards is to honour the incredible team at Havelock Dental and our fantastic patients.
"Their dedication and support are what make our practice truly special.
"We can't wait for the awards and wish the best of luck to all the nominees.
"Let the countdown begin.”
The award – which celebrate excellence in dental practice, recognising dental professionals for their achievements and advancement – takes place in Leicester on September 13.
The practice, based at Havelock Place on Whitby’s West Cliff, has also recently recruited two new NHS dentists – and is hopeful of another joining the team in the next few months.