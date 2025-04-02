Whitby's Hetty and Betty makes 50 most exciting Yorkshire companies 2025 list
The list recognises businesses aged under seven years of age in a wide variety of sectors and at different stages of their growth.
Insider believes they are all ones to watch in the years ahead.
Owners of the Baxtergate business, Lois and David Kirtlan, collected the award at a recent awards evening held in Leeds.
Lois said: “It was a really positive evening, meeting with some amazing companies from across Yorkshire.
“From tech, to finance, to healthcare and medicine.
"We are very proud to have been flying the flag for Whitby.”
This award is the second in as many months for Hetty & Betty, as in February they were awarded the Theo Paphitis Small Business Sunday Award.
Lois attended the Small Business Sunday Conference held in Birmingham in February, to collect the award from Theo Paphitis on behalf of the team.
Lois Kirtlan said: “It was really exciting to meet Theo, and he was really interested in our Fish and Chips afternoon tea.
"Hopefully he’ll be coming up to Whitby to visit us soon.”
David Kirtlan added: “2025 has had a great start in terms of awards for Hetty & Betty.
"We are really looking forward to seeing what else this year bring for us.”
