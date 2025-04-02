Whitby's Hetty and Betty makes 50 most exciting Yorkshire companies 2025 list

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whitby’s Hetty and Betty has been included in Insider Magazine’s 50 Most Exciting Yorkshire Companies 2025 list.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The list recognises businesses aged under seven years of age in a wide variety of sectors and at different stages of their growth.

Insider believes they are all ones to watch in the years ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners of the Baxtergate business, Lois and David Kirtlan, collected the award at a recent awards evening held in Leeds.

Lois and David Kirtland of Whitby's Hetty & Betty, with representatives from sponsors Pullen’s, receiving their award.

Lois said: “It was a really positive evening, meeting with some amazing companies from across Yorkshire.

“From tech, to finance, to healthcare and medicine.

"We are very proud to have been flying the flag for Whitby.”

This award is the second in as many months for Hetty & Betty, as in February they were awarded the Theo Paphitis Small Business Sunday Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hetty and Betty's Lois Kirtland receiving the Small Business Sunday Award from Theo Paphitis.

Lois attended the Small Business Sunday Conference held in Birmingham in February, to collect the award from Theo Paphitis on behalf of the team.

Lois Kirtlan said: “It was really exciting to meet Theo, and he was really interested in our Fish and Chips afternoon tea.

"Hopefully he’ll be coming up to Whitby to visit us soon.”

David Kirtlan added: “2025 has had a great start in terms of awards for Hetty & Betty.

"We are really looking forward to seeing what else this year bring for us.”