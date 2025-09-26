Whitby's Hetty & Betty awarded TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice award for fifth year running

Hetty & Betty in Whitby has again secured its place in the top 10% of restaurants on TripAdvisor for the fifth consecutive year, based on customer reviews.

Known for its now world famous Fish and Chips afternoon tea, the restaurant’s twist on the seaside classic has proved popular, along with their customer service, with reviewers.

Owner Lois Kirtlan said: “This is an amazing achievement for us.

"To have maintained such high standards for five years - which includes the COVID years - is just an incredible achievement by our team, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Hetty & Betty on Whitby's Baxtergate.

The TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Award is awarded each year to businesses that have earned consistently outstanding customer reviews over a 12 month period.

Hetty & Betty is also a wedding venue, with its first floor period room, The Peacock Suite, licensed for civil ceremonies.

Some of the reviews over the last 12 months have come from wedding couples and their guests, who have commended Hetty & Betty for the personal and caring approach to creating unique weddings.

Manager Sarah Robinson said: “The whole team works so hard to give our customers the best experience, and for it to be acknowledged by our customers like this is wonderful.”

Front of House Manager Fiona Howard said: “I’ve only recently joined the team here at Hetty & Betty, but it feels like home in just a few months!

"The customers are so lovely, and no-one is just a number.

"We talk to our customers, get to know them, and we often see them again and again during their stay in Whitby.

"Some join us for breakfast or morning coffees and then come back for lunch.

"We give them tips and advice on what to see and do in Whitby, and they come back to tell us what they got up to!”

Owner Lois will also be attending the Enterprise Vision Awards on behalf of Hetty & Betty, as Finalists for the Best Hospitality Business 2025.

The awards are the biggest awards in the UK for female-led businesses.

The awards evening takes place tonight (September 26) in the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.