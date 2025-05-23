Whitby's Hetty & Betty given green light to hold civil wedding ceremonies in Peacock Suite

Whitby’s Hetty & Betty has been approved to hold civil marriage ceremonies in the Peacock Suite, the first floor Georgian venue, in their Grade II listed building on Baxtergate.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Lois Kirtlan said “This is a huge milestone for us.

"After seven years of helping couples celebrate their day with celebratory ceremonies and receptions, we can now offer the actual legal ceremony too.

"A part of Whitby history will be made on August 1 this year when the first couple will be legally married in the Peacock Suite.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peacock Suite, at Hetty & Betty.

Wedding receptions and events have been hosted in the building since 1928, when it was originally called Mill’s Cafe.

During her ownership, Lois has been keen to discover the history of weddings and events in the building.

She said: “When I first took over the business, I put a call out on Facebook for memorabilia from weddings and events over the years.

"I have received some amazing things, including a wedding receipt from 1960, photographs, and more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hetty & Betty is celebrating its seventh birthday this month, and as part of the celebrations Lois plans to have a timeline created which will showcase the items she has received.

Lois said: “We are custodians of almost 100 years of Whitby history, and it will be lovely to be able to display all the items we have, and to share with these wonderful memories of couples embarking on their married life together.”

If you have any photos or other memories of weddings in the Peacock Suite (formerly the Ballroom) that you’d like to share, email [email protected] to get in touch.