Whitby's Hetty & Betty thrilled to win best small business in country at The Small Awards

Whitby restaurant Hetty & Betty has been crowned the best small business in the country for its customer service.

The Hetty & Betty team won the At Your Service category at the national final of last week’s The Small Awards, taking home the award for outstanding customer service.

Owners Lois and David Kirtlan picked up the award at a sparkling event in central London, hosted by comedian Sue Perkins.

Lois and David have restored the Grade II-listed building on Baxtergate, which has been serving fish and chips since 1928.

From left: Small Awards host Sue Perkins, Hetty & Betty's David Kirtlan and Lois Kirtlan, and judge Marsha Powell from BelEve UK.

The independent café and boutique wedding venue won the national award alongside 10 other small businesses from across the UK.

Lois said: “Going to The Small Awards final was incredible - there was a real energy in the room as everyone was so proud to be a finalist.

"It was a real celebration of small businesses from around the UK.

"Sue Perkins was a fantastic host, chatting to nominees - and even having selfies taken with them!

Hetty & Betty team with the At Your Service award.

“We went to the event with no expectations at all - so I was really shocked when I heard our name read out as the winner.

"Exceptional customer service has always been at the heart of what we do.

"And this award belongs to the Hetty & Betty team - they should be really proud.

“Part of our customer service is that we do everything uniquely, and this includes the alternative boutique wedding receptions we host in our first floor ‘ballroom’.

"We help couples to have their wedding day their way. We tailor every detail of their celebration to them.”

Couples can even choose to have the Whitby Fish and Chips Afternoon Tea for their wedding meal.

Lois said: “The happy couple often keep their wedding meal a secret until the big day.

"The look of surprise on guests’ faces when we bring out the tiered cake stands with our Fish and Chips Afternoon Tea is priceless!”

The Whitby Fish and Chips Afternoon Tea is served on a tiered cake stand and comes with battered fish and chips on the bottom tier, mushy peas and bread and butter on the next - and a home-made scone with jam and cream on the top tier.