Whitby's Hetty & Betty wins TripAdvisor award - and named in the top 10% of restaurants worldwide
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The prestigious Travellers’ Choice Award recognises businesses which consistently earn great reviews and consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.
Award-winners are among the top 10% of listings on TripAdvisor.
Lois Kirtlan, who owns the Baxtergate restaurant and wedding venue, said: “In 2020, we closed our doors at Hetty & Betty due to the pandemic, not really knowing what the future would hold.
"After re-opening, we worked incredibly hard to rebuild our business - and we were so proud to be first awarded the Travellers’ Choice Award in 2021.
“We’ve continued working hard to ensure our customers get the best experience, and maintaining our high standards.
"We’ve received the Traveller’s Choice Award every year since then.
“This award is down to the dedication of our fabulous team and the support of our wonderful customers.
"The team all work so hard to give our customers a great experience, and our customers appreciate it and leave us such glowing reviews.
"To receive this top award for the fourth consecutive year is fantastic.
"I am honoured and privileged to lead such an amazing team.”
Built on the site of Whitby's old Temperance Hall in Baxtergate, Hetty & Betty is famous for its signature dish - the Whitby Fish and Chips afternoon tea.
But Hetty & Betty doesn’t just get rave reviews for its restaurant, it also receives many for its first-floor boutique wedding venue, The Peacock Suite,
with couples and their guests quick to praise the venue.
Visit: https://hettyandbetty.co.uk for more.