News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
23 minutes ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
1 hour ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
2 hours ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details

Whitby's HSBC Bank due to close it doors this month in latest high street blow

Whitby’s HSBC Bank is due to close later this month in another blow to the high street.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:59 BST

The town’s branch of the HSBC Bank, on Baxtergate, is expected to close on May 16 – one of 114 closures nationwide.

The latest cull across the country sees branches of HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds, NatWest, TSB and Halifax spread across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, closing their doors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The closures, say HSBC, is due to fewer people using physical branches to do their banking.

Whitby's HSBC Bank on Baxtergate is soon to close. picture: Google images.Whitby's HSBC Bank on Baxtergate is soon to close. picture: Google images.
Whitby's HSBC Bank on Baxtergate is soon to close. picture: Google images.
Most Popular

It is a further blow for the town, following the closure of the town’s Virgin Money – formerly Yorkshire Bank – in autumn 2021, as well as Lloyds TSB on Flowergate and NatWest, which is now Papa’s fish and chip restaurant.

An HSBC statement issued when news broke last November, said: "The decline in branch use has accelerated so much since the Covid-19 pandemic that some of the branches closing are now serving fewer than 250 customers a week."

Related topics:WhitbyLloydsNorthern IrelandScotlandWalesEngland