Whitby's HSBC Bank due to close it doors this month in latest high street blow

The town’s branch of the HSBC Bank, on Baxtergate, is expected to close on May 16 – one of 114 closures nationwide.

The latest cull across the country sees branches of HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds, NatWest, TSB and Halifax spread across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, closing their doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closures, say HSBC, is due to fewer people using physical branches to do their banking.

Whitby's HSBC Bank on Baxtergate is soon to close. picture: Google images.

It is a further blow for the town, following the closure of the town’s Virgin Money – formerly Yorkshire Bank – in autumn 2021, as well as Lloyds TSB on Flowergate and NatWest, which is now Papa’s fish and chip restaurant.