Whitby's HSBC Bank due to close it doors this month in latest high street blow
Whitby’s HSBC Bank is due to close later this month in another blow to the high street.
The town’s branch of the HSBC Bank, on Baxtergate, is expected to close on May 16 – one of 114 closures nationwide.
The latest cull across the country sees branches of HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds, NatWest, TSB and Halifax spread across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, closing their doors.
The closures, say HSBC, is due to fewer people using physical branches to do their banking.
It is a further blow for the town, following the closure of the town’s Virgin Money – formerly Yorkshire Bank – in autumn 2021, as well as Lloyds TSB on Flowergate and NatWest, which is now Papa’s fish and chip restaurant.
An HSBC statement issued when news broke last November, said: "The decline in branch use has accelerated so much since the Covid-19 pandemic that some of the branches closing are now serving fewer than 250 customers a week."