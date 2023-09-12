Watch more videos on Shots!

The company, which provides natural health products to practitioners and the public in the UK and also exports internationally, was founded in 2002 by James Fearnley.

To celebrate its birthday, the team opened the doors of its factory and research lab on Enterprise Way, and welcomed almost 100 visitors, including Scarborough and Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill and his wife Maureen and North Yorkshire Councillor Neil Swannick as well as guests from York University and the Chamber of Commerce.

Visitors from near and far were fascinated to take a look behind the scenes during tours of the company, where Managing Director Jack Barber and Director of Production Tom Cull showed small groups how the company makes herbal and bee medicines, and skincare products.

Scarborough and Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill with James Fearnley, CEO of Natures Laboratory.

Visitors got hands on with a selection of natural ingredients used in making some of the products and visited the research and quality control laboratory where Director of Quality & Research, Dr Shankar Katekhaye, explained how raw ingredients and finished products are tested to ensure the highest possible quality.

Dr Katekhaye also described some of the ground-breaking research being undertaken at the company’s in-house lab.

Visitors were then treated to a coffee or herbal tea and birthday cake, baked by Botham’s of Whitby, and chatted to members of the Nature’s Laboratory team. They also took home a bag of free sample products and information.

Talks were given during the morning and afternoon by CEO of the company, James Fearnley, who explained how Nature’s Laboratory was not just an orthodox natural health company, but one that tries to balance all aspects of its health, including social and cultural dimensions.

James Fearnley chats to visitors about Nature's Laboratory.

For instance, the company supports a local not-for-profit community health initiative in Whitby, The Dispensary.

Many guests were surprised that a company which operates on both a local and global level, supporting health world-wide, was based in a small corner of Whitby.