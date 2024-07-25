Whitby's Nature's Laboratory to hold Discovery Day for people to find out more about business

The Nature's Laboratory team, from left: Dr Shankar Katekhaye, Lucy Fearnley, James Fearnley and Tom Cull.

Whitby’s Nature’s Laboratory is to hold a Discovery Day for people to find out more about this ‘hidden gem’ of a business.

Tucked away on Enterprise Way is one of Whitby’s best-kept secrets.

James Fearnley, founder and CEO of Nature’s Laboratory, has been researching and making natural medicines for nearly 40 years, and 21 of those years have been in Whitby.

He said: “We have been supplying medicines from the honeybee to the public, and herbal medicines to medical herbalists and practitioners throughout the UK and abroad for decades.

"However, up to a couple of years ago very few people locally even knew we existed.

"Last year, we decided to open up our 8000sq ft laboratory and manufacturing plant to people and we were delighted to show more than 100 people around.

"Many people could not believe that our small team could be world leaders in research into propolis, a natural antibiotic from honeybees, that could make a major contribution globally to antibiotic resistance.”

Mr Fearnley has published two books about propolis as well as more than 40 scientific papers.

During COVID, demand for herbal and bee-related medicines from Nature’s Laboratory rocketed, as many people asked if there were alternatives to pharmaceuticals?

Find out more about Nature’s Laboratory including BeeVital; medicines from the honeybee, Herbal Apothecary; herbal medicines, Sweet Cecily’s; natural skin care range, and The Whitby Tea Company; quality herbal teas, at their factory at 3B Enterprise Way on Saturday August 3, from 10am to 4pm.