Whitby's Nature's Laboratory to open doors to public to celebrate 21st birthday

James Fearnley founded Nature’s Laboratory, a manufacturer of natural medicines, cosmetics, and medicines from the beehive, more than a decade ago.

The company will opening its doors on Enterprise Way on Saturday September 2, between 10am and 4pm, with birthday cake and free herbal tea and coffee to enjoy throughout the day, along with guided tours of the factory, a few freebies to take home and talks from the team at 11.30am and 2pm.

No booking required.

Members of Goathland Wellbeing with some of the Nature’s Laboratory team.

Nature’s Laboratory co-ordinates international research projects exploring the health benefits of propolis – a sticky substance produced by honeybees.

This summer the team at Nature’s Laboratory has been joined by Samra Ihsan, who is studying for a PhD with the University of East London.

Originally from Pakistan, Samra will be based in Whitby for the duration of her studies, having moved here with her family in the spring.

Samra’s work is focussed on optimising herbal medicine extraction processes.

James Fearnley, CEO and founder of Whitby's Nature's Laboratory.

It is hoped that Samra’s research will pave the way for a new generation of natural medicines.

Nature’s Laboratory recently provided a work experience placement for a student from St Bede’s and St Joseph’s Catholic College in Bradford.

Ellie Castleden – whose grandparents live in Whitby – spent a week with the quality and research team.

During her time with the company she worked alongside the team, assisting them in processing samples for analysis and helping with other lab-based quality and research tasks.

Ellie also learned about Samra’s research project and got a taste for a career in science, adding that it was “a lifechanging and unforgettable experience.”

Dr Shankar Katekhaye, Research Director at Nature’s Laboratory, said: “We were delighted to welcome Ellie for her work experience placement – she is a credit to her college, and we wish her well with her studies and future career in science.”

A group of natural health practitioners from Goathland Wellbeing were also given a guided tour of Nature’s Laboratory.

Based at The Hut in Goathland, this group provides health and fitness activities alongside treatments such as reflexology and massage.