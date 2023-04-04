Whitby's new Domino's Pizza store opens - and link-up with rowing club revealed
Domino’s Pizza opened its latest new store on Whitby’s New Quay Road this week, with 30 new jobs created from delivery drivers to management roles.
Domino’s is also keen to support the Whitby community and is a proud sponsor of the Whitby Fishermen’s Rowing Club, as they build-up to Whitby Regatta in August.
Carl Bunting, Store Manager at Whitby Domino’s, said: “Whitby is a fantastic area known for its beautiful coastal scenery, history and significance as the inspiration for the infamous novel Dracula.
"We’re thrilled to become a part of this beloved seaside town and have a whole host of classics for pizza lovers in Whitby to enjoy.
“Part of our purpose at Domino’s is to help local communities deliver positive change in their areas.
“And what better way to start, than being part of the prestigious Whitby Regatta.”
Domino’s is offering customers a free 9.5” pizza with two toppings during opening week when they sign up via their Whitby Facebook page.