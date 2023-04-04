Whitby's new Domino's Pizza store opens - and link-up with rowing club revealed

Domino’s is also keen to support the Whitby community and is a proud sponsor of the Whitby Fishermen’s Rowing Club, as they build-up to Whitby Regatta in August.

Carl Bunting, Store Manager at Whitby Domino’s, said: “Whitby is a fantastic area known for its beautiful coastal scenery, history and significance as the inspiration for the infamous novel Dracula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re thrilled to become a part of this beloved seaside town and have a whole host of classics for pizza lovers in Whitby to enjoy.

Whitby's new Domino's Pizza store is now open.

“Part of our purpose at Domino’s is to help local communities deliver positive change in their areas.

“And what better way to start, than being part of the prestigious Whitby Regatta.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad