Whitby's Penny Hedge pub and hotel for sale - for £3.5million

Whitby’s Penny Hedge public house and hotel is on the market for more than £3.5m.

The assets comprise two buildings, a purpose-built two-storey pub providing 180 covers and a 24-bed hotel, which was built in 2015.

There is a car park too, with 71 marked spaces.

The business on Whitby’s Botany Way is let to Marston's Estates Limited with the lease due to expire in June 2050.

The property is on the market with Carrick real estate in Manchester, for £3,565,000.