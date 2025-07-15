Whitby's Poundland store on Flowergate set to close this summer
A company spokesperson has today told the Whitby Gazette: “I’m afraid we’ve been unable to secure terms to allow us to keep trading in Whitby and the store will close on September 3.
"We’re obviously disappointed we haven’t been able to agree terms that would allow us to keep the store open.
“It goes without saying that we are formally consulting with colleagues at the store and that work is under way.”
Poundland recently announced that 68 store closures were subject to the company’s restructuring and recovery plan following its acquisition by Gordon Brothers.
This Whitby store on Flowergate was not one of those but its closure was related to not being able to agree terms that would allow them to keep trading.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.