Whitby's Spanton store closes - but there are hopes it can continue as a retail store

Spanton shop - which has been in Whitby since 1883.

A much-loved Whitby shop recently closed after more than 140 years of trading in the town – but there are hopes that it can continue long-term as a retail store.

Karen Noble, who ran the “historic and iconic” Spanton store for seven years, having also previously worked in the shop, recently decided to take a well-earned retirement – but she hopes it can be kept on as a retail outlet.

The owners of the Flowergate women’s clothing store recently announced on the Spanton 1883 Facebook page that despite several enquiries, there were no immediate plans to find a new tenant while it undergoes some refurbishment.

The SPANTON letters are being taken away for renovation and the shop front repaired and painted.

Karen Noble in the doorway of Whitby's Spanton store.

Once complete, an agent will oversee applications for a tenant but the owners are keen that the new business would remain in keeping with the building, which has stood as a focal point of Flowergate for so many years.

The shop was founded by Robert Spanton who came to Whitby from Thornton-le-Dale in 1869.

In 1883, he set up in business on his own as a ‘hatter, hosier and Gentlemans Mercer’ in the premises at 16 Flowergate.

The business stayed in the Spanton family until 1974, when it was taken over by Bob Barleycorn, and then his daughter Lynda Robinson until May 2018.

An older view of Spanton, looking down Flowergate.

The history of the store is evident – in the cupboard in the shop, to this day, there are instructions to turn off the window lights which went back to the war.

"Everyone loved Mr Spanton,” said Karen.

"They did school uniforms years ago.

"We’ve had a lot of messages from the family.”

In fact, a message from Valerie Spanton to Karen ahead of her retirement, read: “I’m sorry! Enjoy your freedom though and good luck for the future.

"You made the Spanton name live on in Whitby.”

When Karen took over the store, she said they’d had to “change with the times a bit”, modernising the window display and changing the layout.

She said: "It’s a shame no-one bought it off as other shops like Serendipity and Meadows have also closed.”

She kept charge of the shop during some tough times, including two floods, Covid-19 and the Cost of Living crisis, which continues to bite.

"It was hard but I still survived it, she said.

"We’ve still got all these customers, not just from Whitby, but as far away as Australia and Corfu.

"We’re still passionate that we want someone to love it as much as we’ve loved it.

"It’s a great business for someone to take over but it needs to be retail.

"Locals have nowhere to go.

"People ask if they could take photos of the shop and say ‘I've been coming for years and used to buy my uniform here’.

"Every week, someone would tell me a story.”

The store is currently dressed by a local business to add “some kerb appeal”.

Visit the Spanton 1883 Facebook page for further updates.

