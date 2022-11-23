Whitby's The Angel Hotel wins platinum-plus rating in Loo of the Year awards
A Whitby pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets – in the Loo of the YearAwards 2022.
The Angel Hotel in New Quay Road has been awarded a platinum plus rating by inspectors.
The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.
Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.
All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.
The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness and accessibility.
The Angel Hotel, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Philip Tindle, who said: “We are delighted with the award.
"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”