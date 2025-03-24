Whitby’s The Mayfield Care Home named one of the UK’s top 100 luxury care homes for the second year running

The Mayfield Care Home, part of Cromwell Care, has once again been recognised as one of the UK’s Top 100 Care Homes in Knight Frank’s prestigious Luxury Care Home Guide 2025.

This marks the second consecutive year that The Mayfield has earned its place among the country’s most exceptional care homes - a testament to its outstanding care, five-star hospitality, and luxury living in the heart of Whitby.

The Knight Frank Luxury Care Home Guide is the industry’s go-to publication, celebrating the very best in design, comfort, and excellence in care. This year’s edition saw an unprecedented number of submissions, representing £3.5 billion in assets. With an array of truly remarkable care homes nominated, competition was fiercer than ever, making The Mayfield’s continued recognition a remarkable achievement.

Tobyn Dickinson, CEO of The Mayfield Care Home, expressed his pride in the team’s achievement:

“To be recognised as one of the UK’s top 100 luxury care homes for the second-year running is an incredible honour. It’s a reflection of the dedication of our team, our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality care, and the exceptional experience we offer our residents. At The Mayfield, we believe in delivering not just care, but a truly enriching lifestyle, and this recognition reinforces that commitment.”

Nestled in the picturesque coastal town of Whitby, The Mayfield offers luxury residential, dementia, and respite care in an unrivalled setting, between the North York Moors and the North East Coast’s award-winning beaches. As part of Cromwell Care, the home is designed to provide an exceptional standard of living, with five-star hospitality, exquisite interiors, and an all-inclusive approach that ensures every resident enjoys a stress-free, fulfilling lifestyle.

For more information about The Mayfield Care Home or to arrange a visit, visit: https://themayfield.co.uk/