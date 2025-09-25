From left: exterior of the Meeting Place; street food you can enjoy!

YUZU Street Food is rolling into town and firing up the kitchen inside an eatery on Whitby’s historic Church Street.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Friday October 10, Helmsley Brewing Co’s The Meeting Place (formerly Albert’s Eatery) will be the destination for the soft pillowy bao, loaded fries and punchy Asian-inspired eats… all washed down with fresh pints from Helmsley’s award-winning brewers.

Chris Hargroves, Founder of YUZU, said: “We’re all about bold, no-rules food that makes people happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pairing that with Helmsley’s craft beer is the ultimate match – we can’t wait to bring the buzz to Whitby.”

Kyle Boote, Owner of Helmsley Brewing Co, added: “We’re buzzing to have YUZU join us at The Meeting Place.

“Their food is bold, fresh and packed with flavour – exactly the kind of energy that pairs perfectly with our beers.

“This collab is all about bringing people together over great food and proper pints.”