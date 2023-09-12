Whitby's The Met hosting Utility Warehouse event - find out how to top up your income

Watch more videos on Shots!

Utility Warehouse, a FTSE 250 Company that has been established for more than 30 years, is running the event on Wednesday September 27 at The Met Ballroom in Whitby.

It is aimed at people who are looking to boost their income or have a second income around their current job or business, especially with the cost of living and mortgage payments shooting up due to the rise in interest rates.

Elaine Sanderson from Utility Warehouse said: “This is a great extra income opportunity for busy people; there are no set hours, you can squeeze it in between the nooks and crannies of your day and it is so flexible.

Utility Warehouse brand ambassador Ben Fogle.

"Some partners work just a few hours a week while others decide to go in more full time.

“Essentially it is all about utilities; even though utilities can be mundane, the savings we get people and the income the partners get is far from it.

“We are saving homeowners anywhere between £500 to £1,500 a year on their utilities and we are now looking for partners in Whitby to help increase our customer database in this area.”

“This can fit in around what you currently do (your day job or business) and the income potential is amazing.

"You can build a residual income super fast so that you do the work once and you get paid forever.

“And the good news is it will all be explained in way more detail at this event on September 27.

"Just come along and see for yourself and invite as many friends as you wish who you feel may be interested.

"If you did decide to join, it’s only £10 and you get your training, insurance and website all included.

“If you decide it’s not for you after a short while, you get your £10 back and get to keep the money you make."

The event is on from from 7pm to 8pm, admission free.