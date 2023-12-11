Whitby's The New Angel Hotel earns platinum rating in Loo of the Year awards

A Whitby pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Angel Hotel in New Quay Road has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

Whitby's The New Angel Hotel at night

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Manager Hayley Robinson was delighted with the award.