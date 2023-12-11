Whitby's The New Angel Hotel earns platinum rating in Loo of the Year awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Angel Hotel in New Quay Road has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.
The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.
Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.
All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.
The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.
Manager Hayley Robinson was delighted with the award.
"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors,” she said.