Whitby's The New Angel Hotel earns platinum rating in Loo of the Year awards

A Whitby pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:42 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 09:42 GMT
The Angel Hotel in New Quay Road has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

Whitby's The New Angel Hotel at nightWhitby's The New Angel Hotel at night
All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Manager Hayley Robinson was delighted with the award.

"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors,” she said.

