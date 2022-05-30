Whitby's The Royal Hotel officially the busiest in group that's seen more than one million room nights booked

Coast & Country Hotel Collection clocked up a milestone of more than one million room night bookings while serving almost one million meals.

The group includes The Royal at Whitby, as well as the Norbreck and New Southlands hotels in Scarborough.

The hotel collection was created during the pandemic, with the Coast & Country brand coming into being in March 2021, before readying itself for opening in May 2021 – when the collection opened its doors to independent travellers and tourists in a big way for the first time.

The Royal Hotel, Whitby.

Within the collection, the Royal Hotel was officially ‘the busiest’ followed by the Burlington Hotel in Eastbourne – with July and August being the busiest months across the entire portfolio.

Andrew Lee, General Manager of the Royal Hotel Whitby, said: “The Coast & Country collection is made up of some wonderful hotels in really fabulous places, so for the Royal to emerge as the busiest in the group is a fantastic endorsement of what Whitby has to offer.

“We’re true champions of Whitby and North Yorkshire in general, but this feels like a seal of approval from the wider public, and it just underlines that the town is a real gem of a place.

“And we, of course, encourage as many people as possible to come and visit to find out for themselves.

“Here’s to many more years of success for both the Royal and the town itself.”